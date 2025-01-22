Thailand’s entertainment complexes law lacks clarity: professor

Professor Chidtawan Chanakul from Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Economics suggested that the council’s concerns likely indicate that the government is unclear on the “principles and rationale” of the draft law. The law appears to pursue to conflicting goals – attracting tourists and addressing illegal gambling.

Prof Chidtawan said that pursuing both objectives simultaneously requires careful consideration, citing Singapore’s example of entertainment complexes with casinos. Singapore enforces clear and strict regulations, including protective laws preventing citizens from gambling, focusing on maintaining order and minimising social harm.

“In Thailand, there appears to be confusion about the draft law’s ‘principles and rationale’. It doesn’t clearly state whether the aim is to legalise gambling to address underground businesses or to prohibit citizens from gambling altogether while focusing on tourism,” he said.

The professor also pointed out that entertainment complexes in other countries have shown mixed results, with many failing to resolve issues related to gambling, crime or tourism.