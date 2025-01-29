Over 500 Chinese firms invest approximately 547.76bn baht in Thailand: IEAT

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29, 2025

Over 500 Chinese firms have invested 547.76bn baht in Thailand, with Amata City Rayong leading the way.

Amata City Rayong has become the most popular industrial estate for Chinese manufacturers, who have opened over 500 factories in Thailand, with investments worth over 547.76 billion baht in recent years, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) announced.

The IEAT reported that, in the past few years, Chinese manufacturers have opened 585 factories and created 152,541 jobs across seven industries.

The IEAT also noted that Chinese investments now account for 14% of all foreign direct investments in the country.

For the top 5 industry sectors with the highest investments, they are:

  • Electrical appliance and equipment manufacturing
  • Vehicle and equipment manufacturing, including vehicle and equipment repair
  • Rubber and rubber product manufacturing
  • Other related industries
  • Metal product manufacturing

Regarding industrial estates, the top 5 with the highest investments are:

  • Amata City Rayong Industrial Estate, with a total investment value of 218,767.65 million baht
  • WHA Eastern Seaboard 1 Industrial Estate, with a total investment value of 39,504.88 million baht
  • WHA Eastern Seaboard 2 Industrial Estate, with a total investment value of 30,181.78 million baht
  • Asia Industrial Estate, with a total investment value of 29,315.09 million baht
  • Lakchai Mueangyang Industrial Estate, with a total investment value of 19,922.02 million baht

The IEAT stated that the top three Chinese investors in Thailand are electric vehicle manufacturers: BYD Auto (Thailand), Great Wall Motor Manufacturing (Thailand), and SAIC Motor – CP Co. Ltd.
 

