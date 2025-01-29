Over 500 Chinese firms invest approximately 547.76bn baht in Thailand: IEAT

Amata City Rayong has become the most popular industrial estate for Chinese manufacturers, who have opened over 500 factories in Thailand, with investments worth over 547.76 billion baht in recent years, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) announced.

The IEAT reported that, in the past few years, Chinese manufacturers have opened 585 factories and created 152,541 jobs across seven industries.

The IEAT also noted that Chinese investments now account for 14% of all foreign direct investments in the country.