Bangna-Trat emerges as strategic investment hotspot in Bangkok

Bangkok’s Bangna-Trat area is fast emerging as a strategic hotspot, attracting substantial investments from leading real-estate developers and foreign investors.

Recognised for its potential as a gateway to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, connectivity to key routes in the capital and proximity to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the area is well-positioned as a prime location for future growth.

Investment activity in Bangna is heating up, with major players such as Central Group and The Mall Group advancing large-scale projects to strengthen their retail portfolios.

Most recently, CPAXTRA Public Company Limited announced an investment of more than 8.39 billion baht in “The Happitat”, a mixed-use development in The Forestias project, further revitalising the Bangna area.