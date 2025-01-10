Govt’s ‘Homes for Thais’ will only benefit a few: real-estate expert

He also slammed the proposed rental fee arrangement with SRT, with the four projects expected to pay the SRT a one-time fee of 100 million baht. He argued that this was significantly undervalued and would rob the SRT of its deserved financial gains.

“The SRT plots in Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Chiang Mai could earn at least 1.63 billion baht in rent over 99 years. Reducing this to just 100 million baht would severely affect the SRT’s finances in the long term,” Sopon warned.

Additionally, Sopon claimed the project’s construction costs could lead to financial losses. For instance, he said, building a condo unit in the Chatuchak project could cost up to 3.15 million baht. But if these units are sold at an average price of 2.36 million baht, then the government will be selling the units at a loss.

“This project will only benefit a few lucky individuals, who can buy and resell the units after five years, while the broader public will see no tangible results,” Sopon said, adding that such a scheme could create an unfair situation and strain the SRT’s finances in the long term.