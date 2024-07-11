Samsung unfolds AI engine to take bite out of Apple

The new phones were unveiled at Wednesday’s Unpacked Event 2024 in Paris, where Samsung showcased AI-powered smartphones and wearables to support healthy lifestyles.

While the Unpacked Event highlighted Samsung’s new smart wearable Galaxy Ring, a sideline event in Bangkok put the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 through their paces.

Samsung has upgraded the battery, screen, and camera from the previous model and tossed in Galaxy AI, the company's suite of artificial intelligence features.

While some AI additions were introduced in the Galaxy S24 earlier this year, such as interpreter and generative photo editing, Wednesday’s event showcased the Composer and Sketch to Image features. The first helps users write and edit messages, emails, and documents, whereas the latter allows them to turn their sketches into finished creations.

The Z Fold 6 unfolds like a book to reveal a large 7.6-inch display with a triple-lens camera on the back. One of the thinnest foldable phones on the market at just 12.1 millimetres thick when folded, it starts at 63,900 baht (about US$1,760).

The Z Flip 6 has a familiar flip phone design but with a bendable screen. It starts at a more affordable price of 42,900 baht ($1,184).

Both phones will be in the shops from July 24.

The South Korean tech behemoth also introduced new products such as Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and redesigned wireless earphones Bud3 series.