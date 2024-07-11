Moon rocks land in Bangkok

Bangkok residents and visitors have been invited to view lunar rocks with their own eyes in an upcoming exhibition at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC).

Moon rocks collected by Chinese spacecraft Chang'e 5 will be exhibited at the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT)’s booth during “SCI Power for Future Thailand” from July 22-28. Admission is free.

“This will be the first time that China has exhibited lunar rocks abroad,” NARIT announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The exhibition is a collaboration with the China National Space Administration.