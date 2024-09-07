Two mobile spectrum to open for bidding early next year

Somphop reiterated that the 3500 MHz spectrum should be used for mobile phones rather than digital TV.

He made this remark after the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting opposed the NBTC’s move to recall the spectrum due to fears of a decline in audiences, digital TV rating and business operation.

He explained that 3300-3600 MHz spectrum should be used for mobile phones, 3600-3700 MHz should be used to prevent spectrum interference, and 3700-4200 MHz should be used for the satellite business.

“The International Telecommunication Union has declared that the 3500 MHz is suitable for mobile phones,” he said.

Somphop said the auction for 3500 MHz spectrum would be opened in 2027 and would be used in 2029 once the digital TV licence expires.

However, he said the commission would look into private companies’ readiness for investment.

To bid for the 3500 MHz spectrum, private companies should invest in components for network expansion, he added.