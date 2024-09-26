Products for five industrial intelligence use cases

"Facing the intelligent era, the optical industry has accelerated its '3 In 3 Out' trends," noted Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, at the summit. "More than 9000 all-optical campuses around the world have implemented Fiber-in Copper-out. Regarding fgOTN-in SDH-out, SDH has been replaced by fgOTN in industries such as electric power and transportation, and large-scale fgOTN deployment has been started. Optical-sensing-in Hard-work-out, optical fiber sensing has been commercially used in more than 80 cases. Huawei calls on all industry customers and partners to seize new '3 In 3 Out' opportunities and accelerate industrial intelligence together."

"Fiber-in Copper-out": For home network scenarios, Huawei launched a new Wi-Fi 7 ONT — OptiXstar EN8145 — to help ISPs upgrade its service package from 100Mbps to 1000Mbps level, providing users with the ultimate Wi-Fi experience while supporting high-speed access to home storage.