Products for five industrial intelligence use cases

"Facing the intelligent era, the optical industry has accelerated its '3 In 3 Out' trends," noted Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, at the summit. "More than 9000 all-optical campuses around the world have implemented Fiber-in Copper-out. Regarding fgOTN-in SDH-out, SDH has been replaced by fgOTN in industries such as electric power and transportation, and large-scale fgOTN deployment has been started. Optical-sensing-in Hard-work-out, optical fiber sensing has been commercially used in more than 80 cases. Huawei calls on all industry customers and partners to seize new '3 In 3 Out' opportunities and accelerate industrial intelligence together."
"Fiber-in Copper-out": For home network scenarios, Huawei launched a new Wi-Fi 7 ONT — OptiXstar EN8145 — to help ISPs upgrade its service package from 100Mbps to 1000Mbps level, providing users with the ultimate Wi-Fi experience while supporting high-speed access to home storage.
For campus scenarios such as classrooms and offices, Huawei has updated its FTTO 2.0 solution and launched the industry's first high-density and ultra-10Gbps optical terminal — OptiXstar P884E — achieving 12.5/25Gbps coverage. Four OptiXstar series Wi-Fi 7 optical terminals and optical gateways (including W617E) have been released, covering hospitals, hotels, and education network scenarios, to develop a new standard configuration for Wi-Fi 7 intelligent campuses.
fgOTN-in SDH-out: For communication networks in industries such as electric power and transportation, Huawei launched the industry's first optical transmission product portfolio that supports the fgOTN standard in an E2E manner — OptiXtrans E6600/9600 — helping to build a solid and reliable communication network for these industries.
In smart power distribution and consumption scenarios, Huawei released the high-speed power line communications (HPLC) dual-mode solution, which raises the meter collection success rate to 99.9%. For 300 households, this solution shortens the collection time from 15 minutes to 1 minute, achieving reliable and quick meter collection. All this drives the digital and intelligent upgrade of the electric power industry.
Moreover, Huawei extends "fgOTN-in SDH-out" from WANs to data centres. For ultra-large-scale intelligent computing cluster networks, Huawei launched OptiXtrans DC808, an all-optical switch, to address issues such as the difficult expansion of traditional networks and low reliability caused by failure-prone optical modules. With the all-optical cross-connect OXC technology introduced to data centre networks, the switch supports the flexible expansion of networking capabilities, eliminates the need for optical modules, and cuts the fault rate by 20%. In addition, it supports a smooth long-term evolution from 400G to 1.6T.
Optical-sensing-in Hard-work-out: Huawei also released an intelligent gas leakage detection product — OptiXsense ES100 — based on spectral sensing technologies to ensure urban gas safety. Huawei's solution improves the precision by 40%, prolongs the service life by 50%, and eliminates the need to replace batteries in 3 years. It has been in use in Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone for half a year, with its precision and reliability fully verified.