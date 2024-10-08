Tech giants chart ASEAN's AI future, call for regional collaboration

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 08, 2024
|
Nongluck Ajanapanya

Industry leaders from True Corporation, Google Cloud, and AIS have outlined an ambitious vision for artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres in Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for regional collaboration and regulatory harmony to unlock the technology's full potential.

Speaking at the "ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025" seminar on Monday, executives highlighted how the convergence of AI and data-centre infrastructure could reshape the region's digital landscape, potentially boosting ASEAN's GDP by up to US$1 trillion by 2030, according to McKinsey & Company forecasts.

 


True Corp's Vision for AI Integration

Sharad Chandra Mehrotra, Deputy CEO of True Corp, presented a compelling case for AI adoption, projecting a 10-18% GDP enhancement. 

"Our view is that AI's productivity value is going to affect the GDP significantly, translating into an immense contribution of over $1 billion in the coming years. It is critical for companies not only to develop use cases but to have a holistic plan encompassing all functions," he said, outlining three key focus areas:

  • Customer experience enhancement
  • Operational efficiency improvement
  • Innovation acceleration

Sharad Chandra Mehrotra

True Corp has already witnessed a 35% boost in operational efficiency through AI implementation, including chatbots for around-the-clock customer service. The company aims to achieve full automation by 2027 and plans to develop 5,000 "citizen developers" to drive innovation across its operations.

 


AIS Emphasises Data Centre Expansion

Prarthana Gunathilaka, CEO of AIS, likened data centres and computing potential to "brains", stressing that countries with robust digital infrastructure will gain competitive advantages. 

"Thailand's telecommunications infrastructure readiness is a cornerstone for attracting investors," he noted, highlighting the nation's impressive 140% smartphone penetration rate and comprehensive 5G coverage.

Prarthana Gunathilaka

AIS has invested heavily in data-centre expansion and collaborates with over 300,000 merchants nationwide to enhance service delivery and create new business opportunities.

 

Google's Billion-Dollar Commitment

Google Cloud Thailand's country director, Annop Siritikul, revealed the company's 36 billion baht ($1 billion) investment in Thailand's digital infrastructure, including new data centres in Bangkok and Chonburi. 

"Our push for AI will make it easier for Thailand to compete in the global market," he asserted.

The tech giant has already trained 3.6 million teachers in technology usage and plans to upskill 150,000 people in generative AI by next year. Google is also spearheading the SEALD project, developing a Southeast Asian languages dataset to support regional AI advancement.

Annop Siritikul

Regulatory Challenges and Opportunities

All three executives emphasised the critical need for cohesive regulatory frameworks across ASEAN. Mehrotra specifically called for refinements to Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

"We need to fix the PDPA before heading towards AI, as it plays a fundamental role in data utilisation," he said, adding that it is important for ASEAN countries to align their policies and share knowledge effectively.
 

 

Impact Across Sectors

The panellists highlighted AI's potential to transform various sectors:

  • Education: Reducing disparities by providing equal opportunities to children in remote areas
  • Manufacturing: Enhancing competitiveness and efficiency
  • Health care: Implementing predictive tools for improved patient care
  • Service sector: Creating new business dimensions and opportunities

 


The Path Forward

As ASEAN stands on the cusp of a digital revolution, the consensus among industry leaders is clear: Success hinges on collaborative efforts to:

  • Harmonise regulations across the region
  • Invest in digital infrastructure
  • Develop tech-savvy talent
  • Ensure responsible AI implementation

"This is a pivotal moment in time for us to embrace AI collectively and ensure no one is left behind," concluded Mehrotra, encapsulating the region's opportunity to lead in the global digital economy.
 

