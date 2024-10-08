Tech giants chart ASEAN's AI future, call for regional collaboration

Speaking at the "ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025" seminar on Monday, executives highlighted how the convergence of AI and data-centre infrastructure could reshape the region's digital landscape, potentially boosting ASEAN's GDP by up to US$1 trillion by 2030, according to McKinsey & Company forecasts.
True Corp's Vision for AI Integration
Sharad Chandra Mehrotra, Deputy CEO of True Corp, presented a compelling case for AI adoption, projecting a 10-18% GDP enhancement.
"Our view is that AI's productivity value is going to affect the GDP significantly, translating into an immense contribution of over $1 billion in the coming years. It is critical for companies not only to develop use cases but to have a holistic plan encompassing all functions," he said, outlining three key focus areas:
True Corp has already witnessed a 35% boost in operational efficiency through AI implementation, including chatbots for around-the-clock customer service. The company aims to achieve full automation by 2027 and plans to develop 5,000 "citizen developers" to drive innovation across its operations.
AIS Emphasises Data Centre Expansion
Prarthana Gunathilaka, CEO of AIS, likened data centres and computing potential to "brains", stressing that countries with robust digital infrastructure will gain competitive advantages.
"Thailand's telecommunications infrastructure readiness is a cornerstone for attracting investors," he noted, highlighting the nation's impressive 140% smartphone penetration rate and comprehensive 5G coverage.
AIS has invested heavily in data-centre expansion and collaborates with over 300,000 merchants nationwide to enhance service delivery and create new business opportunities.
Google's Billion-Dollar Commitment
Google Cloud Thailand's country director, Annop Siritikul, revealed the company's 36 billion baht ($1 billion) investment in Thailand's digital infrastructure, including new data centres in Bangkok and Chonburi.
"Our push for AI will make it easier for Thailand to compete in the global market," he asserted.
The tech giant has already trained 3.6 million teachers in technology usage and plans to upskill 150,000 people in generative AI by next year. Google is also spearheading the SEALD project, developing a Southeast Asian languages dataset to support regional AI advancement.
Regulatory Challenges and Opportunities
All three executives emphasised the critical need for cohesive regulatory frameworks across ASEAN. Mehrotra specifically called for refinements to Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).
"We need to fix the PDPA before heading towards AI, as it plays a fundamental role in data utilisation," he said, adding that it is important for ASEAN countries to align their policies and share knowledge effectively.
Impact Across Sectors
The panellists highlighted AI's potential to transform various sectors:
The Path Forward
As ASEAN stands on the cusp of a digital revolution, the consensus among industry leaders is clear: Success hinges on collaborative efforts to:
"This is a pivotal moment in time for us to embrace AI collectively and ensure no one is left behind," concluded Mehrotra, encapsulating the region's opportunity to lead in the global digital economy.