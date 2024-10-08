Tech giants chart ASEAN's AI future, call for regional collaboration

Speaking at the "ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025" seminar on Monday, executives highlighted how the convergence of AI and data-centre infrastructure could reshape the region's digital landscape, potentially boosting ASEAN's GDP by up to US$1 trillion by 2030, according to McKinsey & Company forecasts.



True Corp's Vision for AI Integration

Sharad Chandra Mehrotra, Deputy CEO of True Corp, presented a compelling case for AI adoption, projecting a 10-18% GDP enhancement.

"Our view is that AI's productivity value is going to affect the GDP significantly, translating into an immense contribution of over $1 billion in the coming years. It is critical for companies not only to develop use cases but to have a holistic plan encompassing all functions," he said, outlining three key focus areas:

Customer experience enhancement

Operational efficiency improvement

Innovation acceleration

True Corp has already witnessed a 35% boost in operational efficiency through AI implementation, including chatbots for around-the-clock customer service. The company aims to achieve full automation by 2027 and plans to develop 5,000 "citizen developers" to drive innovation across its operations.



AIS Emphasises Data Centre Expansion

Prarthana Gunathilaka, CEO of AIS, likened data centres and computing potential to "brains", stressing that countries with robust digital infrastructure will gain competitive advantages.