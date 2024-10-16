Global tech leaders unite at GITEX

Europe’s expanding tech footprint at GITEX GLOBAL

This year’s GITEX GLOBAL saw its largest international presence yet, with participation growing by 40%. Europe, in particular, has increased its presence significantly, with the region’s tech industry expected to grow by 12% by the end of 2024.

Stephane Ouaki, Head of Department at the European Innovation Council, explained how Europe is accelerating its tech ecosystem by supporting disruptive innovations. The Council offers entrepreneurs access to resources and opportunities that not only stimulate national economies but also foster regional growth.

Similarly, Ignacy Niemczycki, Poland’s Undersecretary of the State Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, showcased how Poland positions itself as a tech leader. “Our strong STEM culture is the backbone of our tech industry, and we’re proud to have some of the world’s best software engineers,” he said, underscoring Poland’s rise as a hub for global tech talent.

AI innovators and young visionaries take centre stage

Dr Jaroslaw Kutylowski, CEO of DeepL, a leading global language AI company, spoke on the importance of continuous innovation. His company has built a significant computing infrastructure, including a data centre in Sweden, to support its growing AI capabilities. “If we don’t innovate, we risk staying stagnant. It’s all about thinking ahead,” he stated.

Adding inspiration to the summit was Heman Bekele, TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year. He shared his journey of developing a soap with the potential to treat skin cancer, underscoring the importance of resilience. “My failures were just stepping stones to success,” Bekele said, encouraging the audience to stay passionate and persistent.

A global platform for collaboration and innovation

Running until 18 October, GITEX GLOBAL 2024 is the largest and most international edition in the event’s history. It has brought together over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors, along with government representatives from more than 180 countries.

The event is seamlessly connected to GITEX’s global network, with satellite events such as GITEX EUROPE in Berlin, GITEX ASIA in Singapore, GITEX AFRICA in Morocco, GITEX NIGERIA and GITEX Digi_Health 5.0 in Thailand. These events foster collaboration across continents, creating a dynamic global ecosystem to drive the tech landscape of tomorrow.