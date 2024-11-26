New data centre rises in Bangkok to meet growing AI needs

Thailand will soon have a new data centre in Bangkok specifically designed to serve artificial intelligence (AI) applications to meet increasing demand from domestic and foreign firms.

AI applications and services require 3-4 times more power and space than traditional data centres, Kittipan Sri-bua-iam, CEO of Thailand’s PROEN Corp said on Monday.

This has prompted the company to partner with Dubai-based global digital infrastructure company EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC to build a new data centre in Bangkok under a joint investment deal.

The new data centre will be built on Rama IX-Srinagarindra Road with a total capacity of 20 megawatts. The first phase, including a 5MW carrier-neutral facility, is expected to be operational in February next year.

The second and third phases are due to launch next year and will meet the Tier III standard, meaning 99.982% capacity and system-wide backup power.

"The trend in data centre usage has changed significantly, shifting from a focus on general cloud services to supporting AI systems that require higher power,” Kittipan said. “An AI server uses 10-20 kilowatts of electricity, compared to a general server that consumes only 3.5-10KW. This shift has made energy costs and access to green energy crucial factors for investment. Additionally, there are challenges related to cooling systems and energy management, which need to be more efficient as well.”