Thailand a favourite pick for data centre investors

Over the last two years, Thailand has emerged as a new strategic location for global data centre providers investing in infrastructure and service networks. Previously, Singapore was the primary target for establishing data centres and cloud services in Asia, making it home to the headquarters of many Western companies and the largest concentration of data centres in the region.

The demand for data centres in Thailand has been steadily increasing, driven by intensified digital transformation, growing data volumes, and government incentives to promote investment. As a result, data centres have become a rising industry, serving as essential digital infrastructure to support AI ecosystems.

Between 2024 and 2027, Thailand’s data centre investments are expected to exceed US$7.8 billion, accounting for 1.1% of the GDP, although still trailing behind Malaysia.

Data centres are viewed as the backbone of Thailand’s digital era. According to Kasikorn Research Centre, Thailand has become a key destination for data centre investments from both local and global players. Over the past three years, data centre capacity per capita in Thailand has grown by more than 54%, ranking the country third in ASEAN.

The Board of Investment (BOI) reported in July that 37 data centre and cloud service projects had been approved, with a total investment value of 98.5 billion baht. Most are located in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, and Rayong.

The major tech companies investing in Thailand’s data centres are: