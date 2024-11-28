Chula embraces AI future with ChulaGENIE, its own gen-AI platform

Chulalongkorn University (Chula), Thailand’s premier institution of higher learning, has partnered with Google Cloud to launch ChulaGENIE, a groundbreaking generative AI (gen AI) platform designed to empower the entire Chula community.

This initiative marks a significant step towards making advanced AI capabilities accessible and beneficial to students, faculty, and staff.

During a joint press conference on Thursday, Professor Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, stated that ChulaGENIE aims to revolutionise higher education in Thailand by delivering advanced, secure, and accessible AI capabilities to the entire academic community.

"If successful, we will develop the system, expand the ecosystem to include our partners, and ultimately make it available to the public," he noted.

The project, developed in partnership with Google Cloud, represents a significant leap forward in educational technology, offering staff and faculty members access from January 2025, with full student rollout planned for March 2025.

ChulaGENIE, which stands for “Chula's Generative AI Environment for Nurturing Intelligence and Education”, will initially provide access to Google's Gemini models, with plans to expand to enterprise versions of Anthropic's Claude and Meta's Llama models.