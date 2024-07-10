Thailand bags rice orders worth over THB2.8 billion from the Philippines

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had issued a directive to expedite the promotion of Thai rice exports to the Philippines market after news reports said that the ASEAN country would need to import approximately 4.1 million tons of rice in 2024.

The Department of Foreign Trade organised the visit by a delegation of Thai rice traders to the Philippines from July 3-5 to strengthen trade relations. They signed nine memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Philippine rice importers for a total volume of 130,000 tons, valued at over 2.8 billion baht.

In addition to signing the MOUs on rice trade, the department, in collaboration with the Office of Commercial Affairs in Manila, invited over 70 participants, including importers, rice traders, retailers, key rice business operators, government representatives, media, and influencers to participate in a Thai rice promotion event. The event was held under the concept “Premium Thai Rice with Authentic Thai Food” at Mango Tree Manila, a restaurant certified with the "Thai Select" stamp of the Ministry of Commerce.