70th Bangkok Gems Fair hits $100M in orders, Boosting global trade hub status

The event exceeded expectations with total purchase orders reaching the target of almost 100 million US$ and nearly 40,000 attendees from around the world.
The two organizers have committed to an even grander event next year, with plans to expand the exhibition area by over 100 additional booths.
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), revealed that "The success of the 70th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is a result of the collaboration between DITP, GIT, the organizing committee, and more than 13 private sector partners. "
The five-day event generated purchase orders totalling over 100 million US$, with 1,101 exhibitors from both domestic and international markets occupying 2,470 booths from 20 countries. The entire Hall 1-8 of floors G and LG at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center was fully occupied.
The event attracted 39,579 visitors, marking a 6.11% increase compared to the previous edition, with international visitors making up 72% of attendees.
The top five countries represented were India, Myanmar, China, Sri Lanka, and Japan.
The top five product categories with the highest purchase orders were gemstones, silver jewellery, diamonds, gold jewellery and fine jewellery, respectively.
" In the next edition, we plan to expand the exhibition space by more than 100 booths to meet the increasing demand from exhibitors. This success clearly demonstrates the global business community's confidence in Thailand as a key hub for the global gems and jewellery trade," Phusit said
Sumed Prasongphongchai, Director-General of The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), added, "Bangkok Gems is the oldest gem and jewellery trade fair in Thailand and ranks among the top four in the world. Thailand's prominence as a key global centre for coloured gemstones, combined with the quality and craftsmanship of its jewellery, makes the Bangkok Gems fair a must-visit for buyers and businesspeople worldwide."
The fair also serves as a platform for building business alliances and exchanging knowledge through various special activities, including exhibitions of gemstones and jewellery by Thai artisans, networking receptions, marketing seminars, and other concurrent events such as collaborations with international organizations and signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Greenhouse Gas Management Organization to prepare the Thai industrial sector to be in line with sustainable global trade and industrial agreements.
Following this success, DITP and GIT announced preparations for the 71st Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair, which will take place from 22-26 February 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.