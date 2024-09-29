70th Bangkok Gems Fair hits $100M in orders, Boosting global trade hub status

The event exceeded expectations with total purchase orders reaching the target of almost 100 million US$ and nearly 40,000 attendees from around the world.

The two organizers have committed to an even grander event next year, with plans to expand the exhibition area by over 100 additional booths.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), revealed that "The success of the 70th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is a result of the collaboration between DITP, GIT, the organizing committee, and more than 13 private sector partners. "

The five-day event generated purchase orders totalling over 100 million US$, with 1,101 exhibitors from both domestic and international markets occupying 2,470 booths from 20 countries. The entire Hall 1-8 of floors G and LG at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center was fully occupied.