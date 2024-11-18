India’s ‘Seven Sister States’ ripe for investment

Prim Jitcharoongphorn, chairwoman of the Thai-Indian Business Council, is urging investors to put their money into India’s northeastern region and take advantage of its rapidly growing demand for upmarket goods.

She pointed out that the country’s economy is currently worth 3.9 trillion dollars, is targeting a 7% growth rate in 2024, and has the advantage of a large working-age population.

India has a high demand for goods, she added, but cautioned would-be exporters to recognise that the country has both a high-end market and a lower-end market.

The high-end market, with 300-400 million people, has significant purchasing power and requires premium products, such as jewellery, gemstones, diamonds, and branded goods.