FTAs help boost Thailand’s dairy exports by 11.5% year on year

Thailand enjoyed an 11.5% increase in dairy product exports under free trade agreements (FTAs) during the first 10 months of this year, the Trade Negotiations Department said on Friday.

Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the department, said the country exported US$603.6 million worth of milk and other dairy products from January to October this year and the value rose by 11.3% year on year.

Chotima said 94.3% of the exports valued at US$569.3 million were exported to nations or groups of nations having FTAs with Thailand.