Thailand and Mongolia aim to boost trade to $100 million by 2027

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan invited the Mongolian ambassador to Thailand for a discussion on trade cooperation on Monday morning, aiming to increase bilateral trade value to 3.1 billion baht within three years.

After meeting with Mongolian Ambassador Tumur Amarsanaa at the Commerce Ministry, Pichai stated that the discussion focused on expediting trade negotiations through the Thai-Mongolian Joint Trade Committee.

Pichai announced that Thailand is ready to host a meeting of the trade committee early next year, with the goal of boosting bilateral trade value to 100 million USD (approximately 3.413 billion baht) by 2027.