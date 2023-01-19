Government urged to make Thai stock market more investor friendly, as new trading app launched

Nonarit Bisonyabut, a senior research fellow at Thailand Development Research Institute, said the people's demand for savings had increased amid uncertainty over the ageing society.

The majority of the elderly say they do not have enough savings to be used during their retirement, he said.

He pointed out that more people were turning to gambling in order to make money. He added that around 800,000 people on average were turning to gambling annually.

"On the other side, 2.3 million people had opened their account for investment, but only 400,000 to 600,000 investors were still active," he said.

Nonarit said the government's move to levy a financial transaction tax on stock trades from April 1 this year barred investors from speculating for profit.

Instead, he said Thailand's stock market should be improved to attract more investors. He suggested including the Liberator application in schools in a bid to create awareness among students.