SEC urges EA249A bondholders to exercise rights at upcoming meeting

The bondholders' meeting will be held on 14 August 2024.
Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (EA), the issuer of EA249A bonds, will convene the bondholders' meeting No. 1/2024 electronically on 14 August 2024 at 10.00 hours.
The meeting's agenda contains matters for consideration as follows:
Agenda item 1:
(a) Extension of the maturity date for the bond redemption for another nine months and one day without being considered the event of default, and an increase of the bond interest rate by 1.80% per year, from 3.20% per year to 5.00% per year, throughout the extended period of the bond maturity, and
(b) Additional collateral for the bonds.
The SEC requires that the bondholder representative analyze the benefits and shortcomings as well as the potential impacts on the bondholders both in cases of approval and decline of approval for the above matters with respective supporting reasons, and clearly provide information to the bondholders together with the opinions of the bondholder representative.
The bondholders are, therefore, encouraged to thoroughly review the information and exercise their rights to protect their own interests.
They should also make necessary inquiries to the bondholder representative to obtain complete information before making an informed decision at the bondholders' e-meeting.