SEC urges EA249A bondholders to exercise rights at upcoming meeting

The SEC requires that the bondholder representative analyze the benefits and shortcomings as well as the potential impacts on the bondholders both in cases of approval and decline of approval for the above matters with respective supporting reasons, and clearly provide information to the bondholders together with the opinions of the bondholder representative.

The bondholders are, therefore, encouraged to thoroughly review the information and exercise their rights to protect their own interests.

They should also make necessary inquiries to the bondholder representative to obtain complete information before making an informed decision at the bondholders' e-meeting.