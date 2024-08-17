Sales reps in Thailand spend just 30% of time selling

The report highlights how sales teams are balancing technological advancements and building trusted customer relationships as they seek growth in a crowded marketplace.

Key insights from the research include:

Reps Struggle Finding Time to Meet Customer Expectations. Changing customer expectations is the #1 sales challenge worldwide, but it's hard to find the time to connect.

Sales reps in Thailand spend an average of just 30% of their working week connecting with customers.

64% of sales professionals in Thailand say changing customer expectations is more of a challenge than last year; only 16% say it's less of a challenge.

AI Adoption Surges, But Trust and Data Gaps Linger. Sales adoption of AI is climbing as teams push for productivity and personalisation, but concerns regarding integration, security, and customer distrust mean the technology's full potential for the profession has yet to be seen.