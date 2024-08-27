Board of Investment team woos investors in Korea

Narit made the remark during a roadshow in Seoul to attract investment and showcase Thailand’s readiness to be a hub for manufacturing and services, technology research and development, digital solutions and skilled labour in ASEAN.

Joining the BOI team at the Thai Embassy in Seoul were the Export-Import Bank of Thailand, PTT, B.Grimm Power, CPF Food Network, Amata Corporation, WHA Corporation and 304 Industrial Park.

Narit said more than 160 South Korean firms attended the board’s forum to boost awareness on new investment-promotion measures and opportunities to collaborate with Thai companies.

South Korean attendees came from automobile, electronics, electrical-appliance, digital, medical biotechnology and clean-energy industries, he said, adding that the forum resulted in more than 20 business matchings.