GULF and INTUCH amalgamation a game changer, analyst says

The amalgamation between energy producer Gulf Energy Development (GULF) and telecommunication investment firm Intouch Holdings (INTUCH) will enhance Thailand’s prosperity, according to an analyst featured in a podcast by Thai media outlet Longtunman in July.

The GULF-INTUCH amalgamation, which aims to ensure the maximisation of management and investment of their relevant companies, reduce complexity in the shareholding structure, and boost the growth of energy, infrastructure, and digital businesses, will result in a newly listed public limited company (“NewCo”) with registered and paid-up capital of 14.93 billion baht.

Moreover, as part of the transaction, GULF, INTUCH and specified tender offerors will purchase shares in Thai telecom giant Advanced Info Service (AIS) and satellite operator Thaicom, totalling 240.3 billion baht by the first quarter of next year.

Longtunman expects NewCo to be among the largest companies in Thailand with a profit of around 17 billion baht. Excluding PTT, Airports of Thailand and banks, only a few Thai companies can generate such a large profit.