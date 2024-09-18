How to use cute characters to win over customers and boost business

Pasu Decharin, dean of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, said on Wednesday that this strategy uses characters to promote consumer participation, and creates a community to boost loyalty towards characters, bringing happiness to consumers.
He said cuteness is the key asset that helps Butterbear and Moo Deng win the hearts of people of all ages and trend on social media. He added that Japanese entertainment company Sanrio has achieved success by using its fictional character Hello Kitty to gain business opportunities.
“A study found that baby-like characteristics that make people fascinated with character cuteness include big round eyes, round head or face, small nose and chubby cheeks,” he explained, adding that both Butterbear and Moo Deng have these characteristics.
He further explained that the characters’ cuteness stimulates dopamine secretion in the brain, making people happy despite feeling exhausted from their hard work.
Cuteness also leads to social bonding from activities, such as giving likes on cute images or videos, sharing posts or leaving comments on social media, he said.
Pasu outlines how to adopt cuteness as a part of business strategy:
● Create characters with baby-like characteristics and personality to attract people. Butterbear is playful and innocent, while Moo Deng is chubby, naughty and cute, which are accessible to people.
● Tell a story about characters that matches their personality. Storytelling will attract people, and it should allow them to have positive feelings like love, happiness and care.
● Build a community to boost engagement on social media. This will help boost the characters’ popularity and loyalty, as well as business opportunities.
● Develop products and services related to characters. Items should reflect the characters’ personality and behaviour to attract consumers.