How to use cute characters to win over customers and boost business

Pasu Decharin, dean of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, said on Wednesday that this strategy uses characters to promote consumer participation, and creates a community to boost loyalty towards characters, bringing happiness to consumers.

He said cuteness is the key asset that helps Butterbear and Moo Deng win the hearts of people of all ages and trend on social media. He added that Japanese entertainment company Sanrio has achieved success by using its fictional character Hello Kitty to gain business opportunities.