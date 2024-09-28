Online Thai products seller TOPTHAI set for deeper foray into Middle East

TOPTHAI, a cross-border online shop selling Thai products, is set to expand in Middle East markets, notably the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the help of Letstango.com e-commerce platform.

The Department of International Trade Promotion, which operates TOPTHAI shop on nine leading e-commerce platforms, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Newtek Al Hadeesa Gen Trd LLC, operator of Letstango.com, in a venture that will help bring more Thai products to the Middle East.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the International Live Commerce Expo 2024 in Bangkok this week.

The collaboration with Letstango.com would allow Thai products to penetrate markets with high potential in the Middle East, especially in the UAE, where Thai products available in supermarkets there have enjoyed high demand, Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, the department’s director-general, said.

He added that Newtek Al Hadeesa would also help educate Thai entrepreneurs about consumer product trends in the Middle East, as well as help select Thai products that would meet the demand of local consumers.

The department expects the collaboration to help boost online trade in the Middle East to surpass US$10 billion by 2029, from $5.98 billion recorded in 2023.

The TOPTHAI shop is scheduled to open on Letstango.com early next year. Entrepreneurs who are interested to join the programme can contact the department at hotline 1169 or visit www.thaitrade.com/topthai