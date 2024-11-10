Digital assets continue to offer high growth potential in long run

Though cryptocurrencies might face a small volatility, three speakers affirmed that the cryptocurrency market was expected to grow exponentially next year.

Chaloke Sambandaraksa, co-founder of website Chaloke.com, said the market was currently in the bull stage, confirming that the market would skyrocket.

“We now see bitcoin as a store of wealth. But if it can be used as a money or reserve currency, we cannot predict how far it can go,” he said.

Peeraphat Hankongkeaw, the chief information officer of Cryptomind Advisory, said the cryptocurrency market could reach a new high on Trump’s policies.

“Anything can happen in the cryptocurrency market. If Trump actually includes bitcoin as reserve equity, it could reach a new high,” he said.

Pattarapon Sinlapajan, the founder of Money Matters programme on YouTube, said a cryptocurrency like bitcoin is now a mainstream asset.

“Investment in bitcoin would generate profits in the long run, as people would seek assets to prevent risks from inflation,” he said.

The speakers advised investors to study carefully before speculating for profits. Some of them recommended investment in gold and land to diversify risks of loss.

“Bitcoin is an asset that all people should have, but it depends on your knowledge how much you should invest,” Chaloke said.

“Studying investments is important because cash always flows to knowledgeable investors,” Peeraphat added.