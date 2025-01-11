Gold set for robust growth amidst global uncertainties

Financial markets analysts are painting an optimistic picture for gold in 2025, with major financial institutions projecting significant price increases for the precious metal.

This comes as Thailand's gold market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, building upon its strong performance in 2024.

Thai market’s promising trajectory

Thailand's gold market, which recorded the highest growth among ASEAN countries for two consecutive quarters in 2024, continues to play a vital role in the nation's financial landscape.

The market witnessed a notable surge, with prices climbing from 42,650 baht per baht weight (15 grams) at the start of 2024 to an impressive 46,000 baht by year's end.

Andrew Naylor, head of Middle East and Public Policy at the World Gold Council, emphasised gold's unique position in Thai society: "Gold remains deeply ingrained in Thai life, serving both as a cultural touchstone and a crucial instrument for financial inclusion."



Global outlook for 2025

In their bullish forecasts for 2025, leading financial institutions are projecting significant increases in gold prices. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America estimate that prices could rise to around $2,900 to $3,000 per ounce. Meanwhile, InvestingHaven proposes a more ambitious target of $3,275. The most optimistic outlook comes from IG Bank, which suggests that under favourable conditions, gold prices might even reach as high as $3,300.

