Bangchak petrol stations to serve as medical centres under new project

The project "Expand Access to Innovative Public Health Services for the People" also supports the establishment of private clinics to increase access to the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme everywhere, including at petrol stations.

NHSO secretary-general Dr Jadej Thammatacharee said that the government’s "30-baht healthcare everywhere" policy aims to enhance healthcare services, ensuring that the public can easily access medical treatment and public health services. To support this policy, the NHSO has expanded its healthcare service network by including “public health innovation” units. This initiative has been in effect since January 8, Jadej said.

The objective of this project is to promote and support private clinics that are registered as healthcare service providers with the NHSO to become centres of public health innovation. These clinics will provide services at "Bangchak service stations" and incorporate modern technology, such as telemedicine and health screening applications. This ensures that individuals utilising the universal healthcare scheme (30-baht scheme) receive high-quality and professional care.