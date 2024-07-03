Mental health cited as an increasing problem among Thais

Mental health problems are once again rife in Thai society, with the Department of Mental Health reporting that the ratio of patients who have committed suicide is now on par with that recorded during the Tom Yum Kung economic crisis.
The department’s report showed that 2.9 million psychiatric patients received treatment in 2023 compared to 1.3 million people in 2015. The department expects that figure to be on the low side, however, pointing out that many more patients will not have been able to access treatment.
The department also found an increase in people at risk of mental issues between October 1 last year and April 22 this year, with 15.48 per cent at risk of stress, 17.20 per cent at risk of depression and 10.63 per cent at risk of suicide.
“Mental health does not affect you alone, it also affects the economy,” the department’s director-general Pongkasem Khaimook said.
Citing the World Health Organisation, he noted that depression and anxiety cost the global economy US$1 trillion each year predominantly from reduced productivity.
He pointed out that less than a quarter of psychiatric patients with a high risk of violence to themselves or others have been followed up under Thailand’s guidelines.
“The ratio of patients who have killed themselves has increased to 7.94 per 100,000 population, similar to the Tom Yum Kung crisis period,” he said.
More psychiatrists in five years
On October 18, 2022, the Cabinet approved increasing the number of medical staff dealing with mental health and drug addiction by 2027, Pongkasem said
This approval responded to Thailand’s dire shortage of psychiatrists at just 822, accounting for a ratio of 1.25 psychiatrists per 100,000 people. Of these 632 are general psychiatrists and 190 are child and adolescent psychiatrists.
Under the plan, Thailand aims to produce an additional 150 psychiatrists, 1,500 nurses, 400 clinical psychologists, 250 specialised occupational therapists and 150 specialised pharmacists, he explained.
He said the department was collaborating with the Royal College of Psychiatrists of Thailand and the Psychiatric Association of Thailand to produce 400 psychiatrists within five years, aiming to increase the ratio to 1.7 psychiatrists per 100,000 people.
Strategies to improve mental health and combat drug addiction
Apart from producing more medical staff, Pongkasem said the department is implementing a strategy to deal with mental health problems and drug addiction, such as training staff to adopt advanced healthcare techniques and collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure that all psychiatric patients can access treatment.
“Collaboration between public and private sectors, as well as communities, is necessary to build a society with good mental health and ensure the efficiency of mental health services,” he added.