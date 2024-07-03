Mental health cited as an increasing problem among Thais

Mental health problems are once again rife in Thai society, with the Department of Mental Health reporting that the ratio of patients who have committed suicide is now on par with that recorded during the Tom Yum Kung economic crisis.

The department’s report showed that 2.9 million psychiatric patients received treatment in 2023 compared to 1.3 million people in 2015. The department expects that figure to be on the low side, however, pointing out that many more patients will not have been able to access treatment.

The department also found an increase in people at risk of mental issues between October 1 last year and April 22 this year, with 15.48 per cent at risk of stress, 17.20 per cent at risk of depression and 10.63 per cent at risk of suicide.

“Mental health does not affect you alone, it also affects the economy,” the department’s director-general Pongkasem Khaimook said.

Citing the World Health Organisation, he noted that depression and anxiety cost the global economy US$1 trillion each year predominantly from reduced productivity.

He pointed out that less than a quarter of psychiatric patients with a high risk of violence to themselves or others have been followed up under Thailand’s guidelines.

“The ratio of patients who have killed themselves has increased to 7.94 per 100,000 population, similar to the Tom Yum Kung crisis period,” he said.