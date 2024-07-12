FDA: Red yeast rice pills linked to kidney deaths not in Thailand

The FDA spoke out after Japan’s Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co said it was probing 76 more deaths possibly linked to its benikoji (red rice tablets).
The medical scare first erupted in March when Kobayashi recalled its benikoji health pills after 114 people taking the supplement were hospitalised and five reportedly died. The supplement is supposed to lower cholesterol but has been linked with kidney problems in Japan.
Citrinin, which can contaminate red yeast rice during production, has been associated with adverse impacts including liver damage and kidney failure.
Thai FDA deputy secretary-general Lertchai Lertvut stated that red yeast rice supplements are safe if their monacolin content does not exceed 3 milligrams daily and citrinin does not exceed 10.7 micrograms daily.
Lertchai gave the following advice on red rice yeast supplements:
– Do not exceed specified dose.
– Do not use red rice yeast supplements if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have liver or kidney disease.
– Do not use if you are taking anti-cholesterol drugs like statins, immunosuppressants, antidepressants, or antiretrovirals used to treat HIV/Aids
– Do not consume for more than four consecutive months (16 weeks)
– Consult a doctor before using the supplement
– Stop taking it immediately if you develop muscle aches or flu-like symptoms
Lertchai cautioned that Japanese cholesterol-lowering supplements are not subject to Thailand’s monacolin limit. Consequently, the Thai FDA has not allowed these items to be distributed in Thailand.