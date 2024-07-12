FDA: Red yeast rice pills linked to kidney deaths not in Thailand

Lertchai gave the following advice on red rice yeast supplements:

– Do not exceed specified dose.

– Do not use red rice yeast supplements if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have liver or kidney disease.

– Do not use if you are taking anti-cholesterol drugs like statins, immunosuppressants, antidepressants, or antiretrovirals used to treat HIV/Aids

– Do not consume for more than four consecutive months (16 weeks)

– Consult a doctor before using the supplement

– Stop taking it immediately if you develop muscle aches or flu-like symptoms

Lertchai cautioned that Japanese cholesterol-lowering supplements are not subject to Thailand’s monacolin limit. Consequently, the Thai FDA has not allowed these items to be distributed in Thailand.