Test Kit for THC amount in cannabis products

After the unlocking of cannabis from narcotic drugs to be a controlled medicinal plant, cannabis has now been widely used in various products, including cooking and mixing in beverages, citing the various health benefits of cannabis.

But anything that has benefits can also have drawbacks. Cannabis contains more than 400 different substances, with the two most important substances that are often mentioned being CBD (Cannabidiol) for medicinal purposes, and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), a substance that is harmful to the body, can affect the nervous system, cause intoxication, and hallucinations. What is most dangerous is that overconsumption and allergies to THC can be fatal. Therefore, the Announcement of the Ministry of Public Health stipulates that the amount of THC in food and beverages must not exceed 2%, otherwise it will be considered narcotics.

How will consumers know if cannabis products are free of harmful substances?

Dr Sudkate Chaiyo, a researcher at the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Research, Chulalongkorn University, has developed an innovative “Rapid electrochemical strip test for THC amount” by adding to the knowledge on ATK test kit development that works with electrochemistry for the diagnosis and screening of Covid-19 produced by Thai people.