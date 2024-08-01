‘Work-Life Balance’ trend is disrupted by ‘Work Hard To Survive’

On the other hand, should they work hard to survive by producing exceptional results to demonstrate their value to the organization, especially in the current alarming global economic scenario?

Jobsdb by SEEK reveals that achieving work-life balance requires effective planning, allowing tasks to be completed within a reasonable timeframe. This enables individuals to spend more time on personal passions or with loved ones. This approach, called "Work Smart," is advocated by Duangporn Promon, Managing Director of Jobsdb by SEEK, explaining that "Work-life balance means not working oneself to death, but it also doesn't imply working just 2-3 days per week. To achieve work-life balance in the current economic crisis, employees must meet organizational goals through effective planning. Work-life balance is surviving and meeting the organization's needs by working within set timelines and delivering efficient results, allowing time for personal and family care. This is what we call “Work Smart”.

Jobsdb by SEEK will explore the differences, advantages, and disadvantages of both the 'Work Smart' and 'Work Hard' approaches. This will help readers determine their current work style and provide actionable insights on how to adapt their work methods to better fit their lifestyles.