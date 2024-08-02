New sleep system offers hope to sleep apnea sufferers in Thailand

Sleep apnea, a potentially serious sleep disorder characterised by pauses in breathing during sleep, affects some 936 million people worldwide, the US National Council on Ageing says.

Those who snore are at a 94% higher risk of developing this condition, studies show.

In Thailand alone, 3 million people suffer from sleep apnea.

According to the Royal College of Otolaryngologists – Head and Neck Surgeons of Thailand, some 25% of Thais snore and 5% of them have developed sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea is a serious condition that increases the risk of sudden death, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, paralysis and hypertension due to interrupted breathing and periodic oxygen deprivation during sleep.

