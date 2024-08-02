New sleep system offers hope to sleep apnea sufferers in Thailand

Sleep apnea, a potentially serious sleep disorder characterised by pauses in breathing during sleep, affects some 936 million people worldwide, the US National Council on Ageing says.
Those who snore are at a 94% higher risk of developing this condition, studies show.
In Thailand alone, 3 million people suffer from sleep apnea.
According to the Royal College of Otolaryngologists – Head and Neck Surgeons of Thailand, some 25% of Thais snore and 5% of them have developed sleep apnea.
Sleep apnea is a serious condition that increases the risk of sudden death, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, paralysis and hypertension due to interrupted breathing and periodic oxygen deprivation during sleep.
New sleep therapy system
To address this growing health concern, Vimut Hospital, in a tie-up with the Namwiwat Medical Corporation (NAM), on Thursday launched the iNap Sleep Therapy System, the first device in Thailand to address snoring and sleep apnea.
Wiroj Chaiterdkiat, director and CEO of NAM, highlighted people’s growing awareness of sleep quality and risks from the lack of it.
Research And Markets, a leading market research firm, indicates that the global market for medical devices treating sleep apnea is expected to reach US$9.95 billion by 2030, growing 7.34% from 2024. The market was valued at $6.06 billion as of last year.
The iNap Sleep Therapy System employs Oral Negative Air Pressure Therapy to reduce upper airway obstructions, the primary cause of snoring. It uses gentle suction to maintain proper tongue and tissue positioning, facilitating natural breathing during sleep.
The device has been approved by both the Thai and US FDA as well as the authorities in Taiwan and is recognised for its effectiveness and safety in managing sleep apnea.
Behavioural adjustments
Asst Prof Dr Kawinyarat Jitaroon, a specialist in otolaryngology and allergies at Vimut Hospital, said sleep problems are significant health issues exacerbated by stress, insomnia and poor sleep quality.
The doctor noted that severe snoring, especially when accompanied by obstructive sleep apnea, can severely impact health.
“Snoring can occur at any age, but it is more common among adults, especially men and overweight individuals. Severe snoring with apnea, or obstructive sleep apnea, occurs when the upper airway narrows due to the anatomy of throat muscles or the tongue obstructs the airway. This results in oxygen not reaching the lungs to supply the brain and other organs. Patients experience low oxygen levels and carbon dioxide buildup, causing gasping during sleep or waking up feeling tired and unrested,” the doctor explained.
“This constant fatigue can lead to high blood pressure, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, Type 2 diabetes, stroke, depression and obesity.”
To mitigate snoring and sleep apnea, the doctor recommends lifestyle adjustments such as:
Weight loss, dietary control and regular exercise
Avoiding alcohol
Sleeping on one’s side
Ensuring adequate sleep
Monitoring symptoms
Individuals experiencing frequent snoring, gasping for air during sleep, persistent morning dryness of the mouth and throat or regular morning headaches should consult a doctor.
A sleep test (polysomnography) may be necessary to analyse sleep body functions and determine appropriate treatment options for a healthier life.