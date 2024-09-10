AI detects lung nodules linked to cancer 3 years before symptoms: study

The Phrapokklao Cancer Centre study retrospectively reviewed and evaluated the chest X-ray image database of newly diagnosed lung cancer patients over an annual period using qXR. Missed lung cancer was defined as missed in the original report six months before a definitive lung cancer diagnosis. 18% of patient cases were found to have a missed lung cancer diagnosis over an average period of nearly three years (32.3 months), with a maximum duration of over eight years (96 months) and a minimum of eight months. Half the patient cases had chest X-rays taken for non-respiratory symptoms as part of a health check-up, categorising them as 'incidentally detected'.

"This is an exciting evidence example that underscores the transformative potential of AI in the fight against lung cancer," states Bhargava Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Oncology at Qure.ai. "Overlaying AI on chest X-rays casts the net wider by proactively triaging patients for the risk of lung cancer. It goes beyond people with symptoms or qualifying for screening initiatives based on age or smoking history, to currently invisible and unprofiled patient populations thus detecting lung cancers earlier."

Lung Cancer has one of the poorest survival outcomes of all cancers, with over two-thirds of patients diagnosed at an advanced stage when curative treatment is no longer feasible1. Missed lung cancer is a source of concern for clinicians and an important medicolegal challenge2. Missed nodules resulting from lung cancer are the third most common reason for malpractice claims 3.

IASLC 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (#WCLC24) is being held September 7 to 10 in San Diego, California. The Phrapokklao Cancer Centre study poster abstract presented can be viewed here: https://www.qure.ai/evidence/The-potential-of-chest-X-ray-Al-in-detecting-missed-lung-cancer-diagnosis-in-a-community-based-cancer-center-in-thailand.