Better Me: Preparing for a high-quality and happy retirement

As Thailand transitions to a super-aged society, more and more Thais are asking whether they are adequately prepared for retirement.

The Sustainability Expo 2024 (SX2024) at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) runs from September 27 to October 6, offering insights and solutions.

The expo’s Better Me zone, back for its fifth year, focuses on preparing for the changes associated with ageing through holistic approaches that can be easily incorporated into daily life.

The Better Me zone is designed under the theme "Preparing for Ageing with Quality and Happiness".

Visitors will gain valuable insights and discover new innovations to help them adapt and plan their lives effectively, aiming for a quality and fulfilling old age, both physically and mentally. The zone also features exhibits and spaces on lifelong learning.