Hospital opens facial contouring centre as demand for cosmetic surgery rises

Grand View Research estimates that Thailand's aesthetic treatment sector was worth US$1.46 billion in 2023. Between 2024 and 2030, this sector is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11.6%. By 2030, the market is expected to be worth $3.54 billion.
This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including the growing popularity of non-invasive procedures, medical tourism, and the ageing population. Cities such as Bangkok and Phuket are major cosmetic procedure hubs, attracting patients from all over the world due to their high quality and low cost.
Meanwhile, the opening of the new centre aligns with ViMUT Hospital's strategy to offer comprehensive health and beauty solutions, addressing the increasing demand for cosmetic procedures among younger generations.
Surawee Chaithumrongkool, chief executive officer of Vimut Hospital Holding Company Limited, noted: "We've observed that younger generations are increasingly investing in beauty, and ViMUT Hospital is well-prepared to meet this demand with our new centre."
She then highlighted Thailand's competitive advantages, saying, "Thailand's strengths in cosmetic surgery lie in its affordable prices compared to other countries, while still delivering high-quality services that meet international standards."
ViMUT Hospital's expansion reinforces Thailand's position as a leading destination for cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments in Asia. The World Travel & Tourism Council ranked Thailand among the top five countries globally for medical tourism spending in 2019, with 60% of medical tourists seeking aesthetic procedures.
The hospital has noticed a significant change in the demographics of cosmetic surgery patients. While Gen Y women and the LGBTQIA+ community have traditionally been the primary customers, interest is growing among Generation Z and men aged 20 to 45. Despite economic downturns in other sectors, this customer base expansion is driving long-term growth.
This trend is not limited to Thailand, but is spreading worldwide.
Assist Prof Dr Chanchai Wongchuensoontorn, an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at ViMUT Hospital, noted that the trend reflected how social media has influenced young people's perceptions of their physical appearance.
"In today's social media age, image is more important than ever, and beauty enhancement is no longer gender-specific. The goal of facial contouring surgery is sometimes not only to improve appearance, but also to correct issues such as cleft lips, abnormalities caused by accidents or certain diseases, and jaw issues that cause tooth misalignment," he stated.
The new Maxillofacial Contouring Centre at ViMUT Hospital offers a range of services, from consultations to complex surgeries. The hospital emphasises its expertise in facial bone and jaw surgery, as well as oral and maxillofacial surgery, offering solutions for multiple issues in a single, precise procedure.
Dr Chanchai added, "We have expert doctors and a dedicated team to offer patients safe and attentive treatment at a reasonable price, with comprehensive medical technology to support both Thai and international customers."