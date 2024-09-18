Hospital opens facial contouring centre as demand for cosmetic surgery rises

Grand View Research estimates that Thailand's aesthetic treatment sector was worth US$1.46 billion in 2023. Between 2024 and 2030, this sector is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11.6%. By 2030, the market is expected to be worth $3.54 billion.

This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including the growing popularity of non-invasive procedures, medical tourism, and the ageing population. Cities such as Bangkok and Phuket are major cosmetic procedure hubs, attracting patients from all over the world due to their high quality and low cost.

Meanwhile, the opening of the new centre aligns with ViMUT Hospital's strategy to offer comprehensive health and beauty solutions, addressing the increasing demand for cosmetic procedures among younger generations.

Surawee Chaithumrongkool, chief executive officer of Vimut Hospital Holding Company Limited, noted: "We've observed that younger generations are increasingly investing in beauty, and ViMUT Hospital is well-prepared to meet this demand with our new centre."

She then highlighted Thailand's competitive advantages, saying, "Thailand's strengths in cosmetic surgery lie in its affordable prices compared to other countries, while still delivering high-quality services that meet international standards."

ViMUT Hospital's expansion reinforces Thailand's position as a leading destination for cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments in Asia. The World Travel & Tourism Council ranked Thailand among the top five countries globally for medical tourism spending in 2019, with 60% of medical tourists seeking aesthetic procedures.