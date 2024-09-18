Vitafoods Asia 2024 kicks off, ushering in a new era for nutraceuticals

This leading exhibition gathers the world’s foremost manufacturers, distributors, and service providers in food extracts and supplements to present the latest technologies, innovations, and products.
Key highlights include the Vitafoods Asia Nutraceutical Awards 2024, celebrating local ingredient innovations, and a strong focus on the mega-trend of sustainability. The aim is to propel Thailand's nutraceutical industry toward a position of leadership in both Asian and global markets.
Manu Leopairote, Chairman of Informa Markets Thailand, stated that Vitafoods Asia 2024 is a landmark gathering of over 650 top companies and entrepreneurs from the global nutraceutical sector.
These participants will showcase their newest products and solutions, encompassing innovations in raw materials, dietary supplements, and more. Over the three-day exhibition, more than 60 sessions will provide valuable insights and inspiration to attendees, covering topics like scientific discussions, trend analyses, marketing strategies, and more.
“Vitafoods Asia 2024 offers a significant platform for participants to expand their networks, learn, and advance their food and health businesses. It is an international stage that highlights the Asia Pacific region’s collective vision of innovation and knowledge exchange. We anticipate welcoming over 10,000 visitors to this event,” said Manu.
Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN, Informa Markets, emphasized that Thailand has unique advantages over other markets due to its advanced medical and healthcare technology, supported by a robust network of extract and ingredient producers and research ready for commercialization.
With such a solid foundation, Thailand's food supplement and health food market is expected to grow from 190 billion baht in 2022 to 230 billion baht by 2026.
The rising health trend, both in Thailand and globally, has driven increased consumption of food supplements for disease prevention, immunity-boosting, and overall health enhancement.
The “Aging Gracefully” trend, fueled by shifting demographics across Asia, also contributes to the rising demand for vitamins and food supplements like vitamin C and multivitamins. This trend is projected to elevate the combined market value of the Thai and Asian food supplement markets from US$110 billion this year to US$180 billion by 2026, with a current growth rate of 10.26%.
“Vitafoods Asia 2024, now in its third year in Thailand, is designed to be a comprehensive platform for industry professionals and health-conscious consumers, covering every aspect of the supply chain. The event aims to foster networking, learning, sourcing, and long-term collaborations within the nutraceutical industry,” added Rungphech.
Event Highlights: Cutting-edge Knowledge, Products, and Innovations
This year’s Vitafoods Asia 2024 features over 10 dynamic seminars and activity zones:
• Main Stage: Engage with in-depth research and market insights on Asian dietary supplements.
• NutraFocus: Explore emerging trends and scientific advancements in the nutraceutical field.
• New Ingredients & New Products Zone: Discover innovative ingredients and supplements from around the globe.
• Innovation Tours: Join guided tours spotlighting breakthroughs in protein, beauty, and brain health.
• Tasting Bar: Sample products and connect with vendors.
• Life Elements: Personalized nutrition consultations.
• Innovative Health Hub: Experience revolutionary nutrition technologies and solutions.
• Vitafoods Asia Nutraceutical Awards Showcase: Discover finalist products featuring local ingredients under the theme “Local Ingredients to Global Nutraceuticals,” certified for quality.
• Sustainability Square: Participate in unique Thai craftsmanship workshops focused on sustainable practices.
• A to C: Academic to Commercial: Explore academic research with commercial potential.
• Nutritional Consultancy: Receive expert advice on tailored nutrition for optimal health and wellness.
Unlocking Opportunities for Thai Manufacturers in Asia
“Vitafoods Asia 2024 aims to expand opportunities for business networking across Asia and the global market,” said Rungphech.
“We strive to empower businesses to enhance their competitiveness and position themselves as future leaders in the food supplements sector.”
“The Asian market continues to show robust growth in dietary supplement consumption, particularly within the Muslim market, which encompasses hundreds of millions of consumers. Thai businesses looking to enter this market must understand regulations and meet halal standards to ensure positive reception,” added Rungphech.
Vitafoods Asia 2024 offers a tremendous opportunity for manufacturers, distributors, consultants, retailers, researchers, scientists, academics, importers, wholesalers, and professionals in the food, food supplements, pharmaceuticals, health food, beverages, personal care sectors, and trade associations.
With over 10,000 visitors expected, the event provides an unparalleled chance for participants to connect with experts in innovative ingredients for food supplements and the nutraceutical segment.
Vitafoods Asia 2024 is scheduled for 18-20 September 2024, from 10:00 to 18:00 hrs., at G Floor, Hall 1-3, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.