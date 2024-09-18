Vitafoods Asia 2024 kicks off, ushering in a new era for nutraceuticals

This leading exhibition gathers the world’s foremost manufacturers, distributors, and service providers in food extracts and supplements to present the latest technologies, innovations, and products.

Key highlights include the Vitafoods Asia Nutraceutical Awards 2024, celebrating local ingredient innovations, and a strong focus on the mega-trend of sustainability. The aim is to propel Thailand's nutraceutical industry toward a position of leadership in both Asian and global markets.

Manu Leopairote, Chairman of Informa Markets Thailand, stated that Vitafoods Asia 2024 is a landmark gathering of over 650 top companies and entrepreneurs from the global nutraceutical sector.

These participants will showcase their newest products and solutions, encompassing innovations in raw materials, dietary supplements, and more. Over the three-day exhibition, more than 60 sessions will provide valuable insights and inspiration to attendees, covering topics like scientific discussions, trend analyses, marketing strategies, and more.