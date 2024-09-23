Event to raise awareness of mental health to be held in October

To mark World Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10, Sati App Foundation (Sati), the Thailand Institute For Mental Health Sustainability (TIMS), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Maybelline New York and partners are organising the event “Better Mind, Better Bangkok 2024” to encourage people to explore the importance of self-care practices and how demonstrate how nurturing oneself can improve mental and physical well-being.
“This event aims to raise awareness on mental health among Thai people,” the foundation’s spokesperson said, adding that understanding and reviewing factors which affect mental health are important to ensure mental and physical well-being.
Citing a study by TIMS carried out from January 1, 2020 to April 11, 2024, Sati noted that 9.35% of the 5 million Thais surveyed were at risk of depression, 5.32% were at risk of suicide, and 7.95% were suffered from stress,
“People below the age of 20 had the highest risk of depression and suicide,” it said, adding that Thailand’s suicide rate rose to 7.94 per 100,000 people in 2023.
In a bid to tackle mental health issues, a smartphone application called “Sati App” has been launched to allow people to share their stress and sadness without fear of conviction.
Most people vent their stress over their relationships with others, followed by family issues, Sati explained, adding that its volunteers who have been trained in basic psychological first aid are ready to provide peer support.
“Sati is committed to enabling people to pay attention to the mental health of themselves and others, so they can share problems they have faced without fear of conviction,” it added.
The third edition of Better Mind, Better Bangkok 2024 has “Love” as its theme and will cover the following self-help components.
Academics, mental health experts, activists and celebrities will take part in panels to enhance attention to mental health while promoting mental and physical wellbeing in society.
Activities to further strengthen mental health, include a “Healing Wall” for writing a message to express love to themselves, a “Hope For All Hearts” area to check current and future mental health policies and projects, a “Speak Your Hearts Out” area to raise self-confidence, and the “Heart to Heart Bench” that encourages people to listen to their hearts, will also be organised.
"Better Mind, Better Bangkok 2024" takes place on the third floor of Samyan Mitrtown shopping complex in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district on October 6.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/satiapp, Instagram.com/mindfulsati, Tiktok.com/@satiapp or www.satiapp.co.