Event to raise awareness of mental health to be held in October

Citing a study by TIMS carried out from January 1, 2020 to April 11, 2024, Sati noted that 9.35% of the 5 million Thais surveyed were at risk of depression, 5.32% were at risk of suicide, and 7.95% were suffered from stress,

“People below the age of 20 had the highest risk of depression and suicide,” it said, adding that Thailand’s suicide rate rose to 7.94 per 100,000 people in 2023.

In a bid to tackle mental health issues, a smartphone application called “Sati App” has been launched to allow people to share their stress and sadness without fear of conviction.

Most people vent their stress over their relationships with others, followed by family issues, Sati explained, adding that its volunteers who have been trained in basic psychological first aid are ready to provide peer support.