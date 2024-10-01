Chula launches expressive arts course to combat mental health crisis

Chulalongkorn University says creative arts therapy is an effective treatment for mental health issues, helping boost the morale of those suffering from various negative factors in their lives.

A study of 5 million Thais conducted by the Thailand Institute for Mental Health Sustainability from January 2020 to April 2024 revealed alarming statistics: nearly one in 10 (9.35%) were at risk of depression, 5.32% were at risk of suicide, and 7.95% suffered from stress.

“More students, workers and the elderly are attempting suicide because they cannot find solutions to the stress they face,” Bussakorn Binson, dean of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, said on Tuesday.