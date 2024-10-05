Voice of Care\" offers holistic support via breast cancer healing pprogram

This initiative aims to raise awareness about breast cancer among women, ultimately seeking to reduce mortality rates and enhance the quality of life for those affected.
Through the Breast Cancer Healing program, the partnership will provide comprehensive, holistic care from prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment, and aftercare, ensuring that patients receive the necessary support throughout their journey.
Cancer is one of the major non-communicable diseases (NCDs) affecting people around the world and stands as the leading cause of death globally, with breast cancer being the most prevalent form among women.
Statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveal that over 2 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually, resulting in more than 685,000 deaths each year.
In Thailand, data from the Department of Medicine and the National Cancer Institute indicates that cancer is the leading cause of mortality. A 2021 report by the WHO confirms that 190,636 new cancer cases occur in Thailand annually, with 1 in 6 people affected.
Each year, 109,554 individuals lose their lives to cancer, equating to approximately 13 deaths per hour. Among these cases, breast cancer ranks third, following liver bile duct, and lung cancers.
Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, stated, “While non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer, can be influenced by genetics, it is evident that lifestyle choices play a significant role in either increasing or reducing cancer risk.
Therefore, effective prevention involves adopting healthier habits, including maintaining an appropriate weight, consuming nutritious foods, exercising regularly, getting sufficient rest, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and managing stress according to the principles of Lifestyle Medicine. Moreover, since cancer can remain undetected in its early stages without screening, regular annual checkups are essential, enabling timely detection and allowing physicians to plan treatments effectively when needed.
“BDMS Wellness Clinic is dedicated to reducing the prevalence of breast cancer. In 2024, we are partnering with Bangkok Cancer Hospital Wattanosoth to present the “Voice of Care for Breast Cancer” campaign, designed to enhance public awareness of cancer prevention and offer comprehensive support for those affected by breast cancer at every stage—from prevention and screening to diagnosis, treatment, and post-treatment rehabilitation.
This initiative aligns with our Cancer Wellness approach through the Breast Cancer Healing program, which aims to improve the quality of life for patients, empowering them to resume their daily activities and reach their fullest potential.”
Professor Dr Thiravud Khuhaprema, Hospital Director of Bangkok Cancer Hospital Wattanosoth, remarked on the collaboration, stating, “Bangkok Cancer Hospital Wattanosoth, is honoured to contribute to raising awareness about breast cancer. This initiative reflects our dedication to playing a pivotal role in decreasing mortality rates from cancer. Our goal is to deliver effective treatment through our Total Cancer Care approach, which encompasses comprehensive, 360-degree cancer management. This includes initial screenings and genetic risk assessments, detailed diagnoses utilizing advanced technologies, and precise treatment options. Our dedicated team of specialized doctors and nurses is committed to providing close, attentive care throughout the treatment process and into the Cancer Wellness phase.”
“Physical rehabilitation after cancer treatment is essential for a patient’s recovery. The effects of chemotherapy, surgery, or radiation can lead to various side effects, including dry skin, hair loss, fibrosis, and hormonal changes. This collaboration with BDMS Wellness Clinic strengthens our cancer care strategy, prioritizing the restoration of confidence and the enhancement of the overall quality of life for cancer survivors,” Prof. Dr. Thiravud continued.
Jira Thawornpradit, M.D., Director of Prevention and Wellness Clinic of BDMS Wellness Clinic, emphasized, “Breast cancer patient care extends beyond treatment, with post-treatment health management being a crucial step toward recovery. To further this commitment, BDMS Wellness Clinic has launched the Breast Cancer Healing program, designed to enhance patient care after the completion of treatment. This program provides comprehensive rehabilitation for breast cancer patients, including personalized internal health care aimed at preventing future recurrences, nutritional adjustments tailored to individual needs, and exercise guidelines designed for recovery after surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy. It also includes stress management techniques, sleep support, and skincare solutions aimed at rebuilding confidence and improving overall quality of life.
The “Voice of Care for Breast Cancer” empowering event featured informative sessions on nutrition for cancer prevention, guidance on breast cancer screening methods, and a wig-wearing workshop for attendees. Among the highlights was the inspiring story of Pattama Prommin, a breast cancer survivor who received treatment at Bangkok Cancer Hospital Wattanosoth, and underwent rehabilitation at BDMS Wellness Clinic. She was honoured to share her journey, offering valuable insights and encouragement to participants. Additionally, Boom – Suphaphorn Wongthuaithong, a renowned actress and TV host, joined the campaign to amplify the voices of Thai women, encouraging them to prioritize their health and take proactive steps to prevent cancer while gracefully navigating through their challenges.
BDMS Wellness Clinic and Bangkok Cancer Hospital Wattanosoth are committed to leading the way in comprehensive prevention and rehabilitation for breast cancer patients. They provide personalized and holistic care at every stage, from prevention to post-treatment support, empowering all Thai patients to navigate this challenging journey with resilience and achieve a sustainable quality of life.
For more information about the Breast Cancer Healing Program, please visit https://www.bdmswellness.com/clinic-programs/breast-cancer-healing.