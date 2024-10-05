Voice of Care\" offers holistic support via breast cancer healing pprogram

This initiative aims to raise awareness about breast cancer among women, ultimately seeking to reduce mortality rates and enhance the quality of life for those affected.

Through the Breast Cancer Healing program, the partnership will provide comprehensive, holistic care from prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment, and aftercare, ensuring that patients receive the necessary support throughout their journey.

Cancer is one of the major non-communicable diseases (NCDs) affecting people around the world and stands as the leading cause of death globally, with breast cancer being the most prevalent form among women.

Statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveal that over 2 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually, resulting in more than 685,000 deaths each year.

In Thailand, data from the Department of Medicine and the National Cancer Institute indicates that cancer is the leading cause of mortality. A 2021 report by the WHO confirms that 190,636 new cancer cases occur in Thailand annually, with 1 in 6 people affected.

Each year, 109,554 individuals lose their lives to cancer, equating to approximately 13 deaths per hour. Among these cases, breast cancer ranks third, following liver bile duct, and lung cancers.