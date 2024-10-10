World Mental Health Day, October 10 , 2024 From Stress to Strength

Dr Katherine O'Reilly, International SOS Regional Medical Director, said, "World Mental Health Day is a timely reminder for organisations to acknowledge and address the profound importance of mental wellbeing within their workforce. The workplace environment can have a significant impact on employee mental health, both positive and negative, by either fostering well-being or contributing to stress and anxiety. Just as we invest in employee physical safety, it is important to also understand that mental health is integral to overall health. It is therefore imperative to prioritise mental resilience.

"Organisations can empower their employees to navigate challenges, thrive and contribute to a more positive and productive workplace by creating a supportive work environment that fosters open communication, empathy and understanding. Providing access to mental health professionals, counselling services, and employee assistance programmes is essential to ensure employees are equipped to navigate the complexities of today's global landscape."

To support the mental health and wellbeing of their workforce, International SOS provides advice for organisations:

1. Cultivate a supportive work culture with strong leadership commitment: Create a workplace culture and environment that prioritises and promotes open communication on mental health. Ensure mental well-being initiatives are seamlessly integrated into relevant policies and practices to provide robust support.

2. Provide accessible resources: Ensure employees have a toolkit of mental health resources at their fingertips, from counselling to self-guidance materials.

3. Promote work-life balance: Offer flexible work arrangements and remote work options to help employees manage their personal and professional lives effectively. Encourage regular breaks and empower employees to prioritise their well-being.

4. Training and education: Implement comprehensive mental health awareness campaigns to reduce stigma. Roll out mental health training, enabling everyone to spot, understand and assist with mental health challenges.

5. Monitor and assess: Seek feedback and continuously monitor the mental health of employees through surveys and assessments, and adapt programmes as needed.

6. Invest in emotional wellbeing: provide access to mindfulness sessions and stress management training—partner with certified mental health professionals to offer confidential counselling and support services.

7. Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs): Provide EAPs that offer confidential counselling and support services to employees. Promoting the availability and benefits of EAPs can encourage employees to seek help without fear of stigma, fostering a culture of openness and support.