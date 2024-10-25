Thai doctor continues his father's legacy to promote TCM

Working at Hua Chiew Hospital, the biggest TCM hospital in Thailand, which was established in 1995, 30-year-old Chen is among the nearly 3,000 TCM doctors who have registered themselves with the Thai Ministry of Health.

Chen said the decision to become a TCM doctor was his personal choice as well as influence from his father who used to be a Chaozhou Opera artist in South China's Guangdong province. His father learned about folk medicine when he performed in different towns and villages.

"My father had never been to school. What he learned from ancient books, folk experiences and ancient prescriptions have helped thousands of patients," he said. In some cases, TCM even cures conditions that have no solutions in modern medicine, he said.

"Unlike the Western approach which usually diagnoses the condition with a focus on treating and eliminating symptoms, a practitioner of TCM recognizes the body as an interconnected system," he said.

Chen said his belief in TCM goes back to his childhood days. "When I was sick, my father treated me with massage, herbs or sometimes acupuncture. I have witnessed miracles from the treatments while my father's skills were recognized by the neighbors and local Thai people," he said, adding those clients supported the establishment of his father's clinic, which is still running.