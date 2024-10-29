FNM convention to highlight Thailand’s medical readiness

Thailand will host the 2024 edition of the Federation of Neurogastroenterology and Motility (FNM) meeting from November 6-8 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

The three-day event is expected to be joined by more than 1,000 medical experts and practitioners from around the world, who will present and exchange the latest innovations and technology in gastroenterology, Dr Sutep Gonlachanvit, chairman of the organisational committee, said on Tuesday.

Being selected to host FNM 2024 reflects Thailand’s readiness as a hub for medical conventions as well as the country’s medical excellence in neurogastroenterology and motility at an international level, said Sutep, who heads the Gastrointestinal Motility Centre at Bumrungrad Hospital.

“The event will be an excellent opportunity for Thai and international medical staff to build a network for knowledge and innovation sharing, paving the way for future medical and academic cooperation,” he said.

Highlights of FNM 2024 include an academic seminar on neurogastroenterology and motility, and research and innovation presentations by world-class experts, with focus on disorders of gut-brain interaction, and exhibitions by leading hospitals and medical institutes.

“Besides Thailand’s readiness in organising medicine and academic conventions, participants of FNM 2024 will also witness the country’s charm and attractions as a tourist destination that could serve the needs of both business and vacation travellers,” Sutep said.