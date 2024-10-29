Thai FDA to crack down on toxic chemicals after imported grapes scare

Surachoke Tangwiwat, FDA secretary-general, said the association would increase the number of banned chemicals and pesticides, while the number of samples will be increased from 500 to 5,000 next year to improve inspection efficiency.

Of the 506 vegetable and fruit samples collected in 2024, 177 failed to meet the standards, he said.

He added that the Thai FDA’s inspection of vegetables and fruits was in line with international standards as well as those set by the Department of Agriculture.

Anyone who imports fruit and vegetables that do not meet the standards will face up to 50,000 baht in fines, while the products will be disposed of or returned to the country of origin, he warned.

He said that though the FDA will focus on the two banned pesticides – chlorpyriphos and paraquat – it will also check for other toxins, especially chemicals that the countries of origin use the most.