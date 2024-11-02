Jetts Fitness” secures global landmark at “One Bangkok”

The latest gem in the collection, the fifth Jetts Black branch, proudly marks the 50th location in the Jetts family.
Nestled in One Bangkok, the club stands out by providing round-the-clock access, ensuring you can work out any time of day or night, even on holidays!
This location features cutting-edge virtual exercise classes, exclusive fitness equipment, a dedicated playground zone, and a versatile multipurpose area designed for functional training that accommodates multiple users at once, all equipped to deliver an unparalleled experience, complemented by the Fuel Bar by Grain Thailand, which offers healthy meals for gym-goers, including main courses, snacks, and drinks, all in one place.
The inauguration of the 50th Jetts Fitness branch signifies a remarkable achievement in Jetts Fitness’ journey, as One Bangkok is a prime location and includes office spaces, hotels, residential areas, and shopping venues. It ensures easy access for both Jetts Fitness’ loyal members and newcomers alike.
In the contemporary landscape, the portrayal of fitness plays a vital role in influencing personal presentation. The realms of health and wellness, which include both nutrition and physical activity, have woven themselves into the fabric of daily routines for countless individuals.
Social media platforms are brimming with vibrant posts that highlight fitness endeavours, whether they take place in parks or bustling gyms. Jetts Fitness is in perfect harmony with the dynamic trends of urban living.
Greg Oliver, Group CEO and Managing Director of Fitness and Lifestyle Group also confirmed that: “With our strong growth story and powerful, authentic brand, Jetts has become the brand of choice for developers and consumers alike. We are honoured that One Bangkok selected us to be part of this remarkable project. It is the perfect way to celebrate the milestone of reaching 50 clubs.”
“50 clubs is a significant milestone which has been made possible by the incredible support of our members and the dedication of Mike Lamb and the team. Jetts Thailand has been and will continue to be a significant part of FLG‘s growth story.”