Jetts Fitness” secures global landmark at “One Bangkok”

The latest gem in the collection, the fifth Jetts Black branch, proudly marks the 50th location in the Jetts family.

Nestled in One Bangkok, the club stands out by providing round-the-clock access, ensuring you can work out any time of day or night, even on holidays!

This location features cutting-edge virtual exercise classes, exclusive fitness equipment, a dedicated playground zone, and a versatile multipurpose area designed for functional training that accommodates multiple users at once, all equipped to deliver an unparalleled experience, complemented by the Fuel Bar by Grain Thailand, which offers healthy meals for gym-goers, including main courses, snacks, and drinks, all in one place.

The inauguration of the 50th Jetts Fitness branch signifies a remarkable achievement in Jetts Fitness’ journey, as One Bangkok is a prime location and includes office spaces, hotels, residential areas, and shopping venues. It ensures easy access for both Jetts Fitness’ loyal members and newcomers alike.