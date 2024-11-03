HKUST’s medical ChatGPT aims to save diagnosis time by 40%

During a media briefing, Chen Hao, assistant professor in the HKUST Department of Computer Science, who leads the pioneering project, introduced MedDr, which functions as a versatile AI medical generalist akin to a "medical GPT".

The AI tool can generate reports and provide initial diagnoses using medical images, allowing users to submit close-up images for analysis and receive treatment recommendations from the chatbot, Chen explained.

Chen said he hopes the model can save doctors 30 to 40 % of their time, significantly improving their efficiency and freeing them up to handle tasks of higher value.

Chen added that the university will collaborate with local hospitals and consult more doctors to ensure the accuracy of the tool.