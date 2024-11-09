Childhood development in Thailand, especially language skills, has worsened

Delayed Language Development in Thai Children
Early childhood development in Thailand, specifically regarding language development, has worsened. According to the Department of Health, a survey was conducted using the Denver II developmental screening tool, a globally recognised standard for early childhood screening, to monitor the development of children from birth to five years old for the period between October 2022 and September 2023.
Key findings include:
82.1% of children received developmental screening.
22.5% of children showed signs of developmental delays.
The majority of these children experienced delays in language development, including both expressive (speaking) and receptive (understanding) language skills.
Over the five years from 2019 to 2023), there was a rising trend in language delays. In 2023, 60.9% of children showed delayed receptive language skills, and 74.8% had delayed expressive language skills.
3 Ways to Promote Age-Appropriate Development in Children
To promote age-appropriate development and help children grow up happy, capable and confident, the following strategies are recommended:
Creating Love and Bonding: Show love, affection, and understanding of a child's nature through gentle words and actions. This can be done through hugs, storytelling, playing, and speaking with simple language. Listening to and praising the child’s efforts and intentions fosters a sense of safety and belonging, making them feel loved, accepted, and wanted by their parents.
Building Discipline with Positive Techniques: Focus on reinforcement rather than punishment. Positive reinforcement encourages good behaviour, while appropriate punishment (without violence) helps reduce undesirable actions. Techniques can include removing privileges, taking away toys, teaching children to correct their mistakes, or simply ignoring minor inappropriate behaviour that is not harmful.
Encouraging Development through Learning and Play: Parents are the key agents in creating learning opportunities and experiences for their children by organising environments and activities that foster growth. Play is a great tool, such as building blocks, drawing, clay modelling, listening to stories, and climbing. Playing with children not only enhances their development but promotes emotional intelligence and strengthens family bonds.