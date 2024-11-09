Childhood development in Thailand, especially language skills, has worsened

The majority of these children experienced delays in language development, including both expressive (speaking) and receptive (understanding) language skills.

Over the five years from 2019 to 2023), there was a rising trend in language delays. In 2023, 60.9% of children showed delayed receptive language skills, and 74.8% had delayed expressive language skills.

3 Ways to Promote Age-Appropriate Development in Children

To promote age-appropriate development and help children grow up happy, capable and confident, the following strategies are recommended:

Creating Love and Bonding: Show love, affection, and understanding of a child's nature through gentle words and actions. This can be done through hugs, storytelling, playing, and speaking with simple language. Listening to and praising the child’s efforts and intentions fosters a sense of safety and belonging, making them feel loved, accepted, and wanted by their parents.