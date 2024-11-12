Smog season kicks off with unsafe PM2.5 levels in Bangkok, Northeast

The ministry is also focusing on providing targeted online health guidance for children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with heart or respiratory conditions, he said.

Nationwide Public Health Emergency Operations Centres under the ministry will also respond with measures to combat hazardous air pollution. If PM2.5 levels rise above 75.1 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3), centres will advise people to work from home while enforcing laws to control pollution sources, Weerawut said. If levels rise above 150 μg/m3 for five consecutive days, centres will direct people to avoid outdoor activities.

PM2.5, or particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, can travel deep into the lungs and cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases as well as cancer.

The World Health Organisation recommends that the 24-hour average of PM2.5 pollution should not exceed 15 μg/m3. However, Thailand has set the safe threshold at 25 μg/m3.