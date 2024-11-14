Ministry issues health alert as whooping cough spreads in Bangkok

A government spokesman on Thursday allayed parents’ fear of their children catching whooping cough in school, saying the authorities were closely monitoring the disease to contain it.

Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, told the media that relevant state agencies began monitoring infections after learning that the disease was detected among young children at a demonstration school in Bangkok.

The Srinakarinwirot University Demonstration School Pathumwan announced on Tuesday that it was cancelling classes from Wednesday to November 27 after two students were found infected between October 29 and November 12.