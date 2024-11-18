Joint initiative spearheads self-care in Asia-Pacific

Judy Stenmark at The Global Self-Care Federation, said: “The Asia-Pacific region is facing significant demographic shifts, including a rapidly ageing population, a high prevalence of non-communicable diseases and a low number of doctors. With these problems set to worsen, there is a need for better self-care interventions to alleviate some of this burden. The new 'Bangkok Joint Initiative on Self-Care’ affirms our dedication to advancing self-care as an essential component of Universal Health Coverage.”

The theme of the Joint Congress in Bangkok is ‘Self-care in Healthcare: A Shared Vision of Asia Pacific’; its overall objective is to bring together industry, NGOs and regulators in the Asia-Pacific region to discuss and advance self-care.

The Congress builds on ongoing work to further the principles enshrined in the WHO Constitution and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that highlight the fundamental right to health and the need for participatory approaches to health governance, such as the São Paulo Declaration on Self-Care, which was adopted last year by Ministers of Health of the Latin American region.

Sylvia Tsai at the Asia-Pacific Self-Medication Industry, said: “This is an impressive multi-sectoral collaboration that promises to advance self-care and enhance policy and practice. By working together, we have the power to shape regulatory frameworks, eliminate barriers and create inclusive policies that empower individuals to leverage self-care to make better health and wellbeing decisions.”