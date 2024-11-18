Joint initiative spearheads self-care in Asia-Pacific

The ‘Bangkok Joint Initiative on Self-Care Medical Products for Health and Well-Being’ was agreed upon at a Joint Congress hosted by the Global Self-Care Federation (GSCF), in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Self Medication Industry (APSMI) and Thai Self Medication Industry Association (TSMIA), between November 13-15, 2024 in Bangkok.
Self-CARER Member Organizations and APSMI Member Associations from 9 countries/markets in the region (Japan, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Singapore, Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Philippines) participated in the Joint Initiative.
Judy Stenmark at The Global Self-Care Federation, said: “The Asia-Pacific region is facing significant demographic shifts, including a rapidly ageing population, a high prevalence of non-communicable diseases and a low number of doctors. With these problems set to worsen, there is a need for better self-care interventions to alleviate some of this burden. The new 'Bangkok Joint Initiative on Self-Care’ affirms our dedication to advancing self-care as an essential component of Universal Health Coverage.”
The theme of the Joint Congress in Bangkok is ‘Self-care in Healthcare: A Shared Vision of Asia Pacific’; its overall objective is to bring together industry, NGOs and regulators in the Asia-Pacific region to discuss and advance self-care.
The Congress builds on ongoing work to further the principles enshrined in the WHO Constitution and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that highlight the fundamental right to health and the need for participatory approaches to health governance, such as the São Paulo Declaration on Self-Care, which was adopted last year by Ministers of Health of the Latin American region.
Sylvia Tsai at the Asia-Pacific Self-Medication Industry, said: “This is an impressive multi-sectoral collaboration that promises to advance self-care and enhance policy and practice. By working together, we have the power to shape regulatory frameworks, eliminate barriers and create inclusive policies that empower individuals to leverage self-care to make better health and wellbeing decisions.”
Signatories of the Joint Initiative have agreed to advance self-care by:
● Promoting Self-Care medical products for improved health literacy
● Leveraging Technology and Digital Solutions
● Strengthening Collaboration and Public-Private Partnerships
● Ensuring Equity and Inclusivity
● Advocating for Better Self-Care Governance
Dr Junko Sato, Co-Chair, of Self-CARER (PMDA), said: “Through self-care, we can empower individuals to actively manage their health and prevent diseases, leading to improved outcomes and quality of life. It must not be overlooked as a key cornerstone to improving health outcomes. Instead, we must recognize its value and integrate self-care practices into health systems to better support health outcomes across the Asia-Pacific region.”
In addition to the Joint Initiative, three new studies in the region will also be launched at the congress, with APSMI publishing two first positions on e-labeling and digital health and the EU-ABC publishing a paper on the strategic role of self-care. These multistakeholder studies add to the increasing volume of research showing that when people take charge of their health through self-care, they prevent diseases and live better lives.